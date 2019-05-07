Nokia 4.2 with notch display, dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Finnish company HMD Global has today launched a new Nokia-branded smartphone in India. The smartphone, called Nokia 4.2, is a mid-range device that was first unveiled at MWC 2019 earlier this year. It is being placed in a price segment dominated by Chinese players. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the new Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 4.2 price, offers, availability

The Nokia 4.2 is priced in India at Rs 10,990. It will be available from May 7th, 2019 via Nokia website online. In addition to this, Nokia 4.2 will also be available on retail stores including Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG starting from May 14th, 2019. Buyers will be able to choose from color options including black, and Pink Sand. There are also a few launch day offers that buyers can take advantage of. These include an instant Rs 500 off on the device till June 10th, 2019 which buyers can take benefit of with the help of promo code “LAUNCHOFFER” while checking out on the Nokia website.

Other offers include a free six-month screen replacement offer for Rs 3,500 as part of Nokia phone screen protection insurance. Nokia has also teamed up with retail stores for a 10 percent cash back for buyers making the purchase with the help of HDFC issued credit or debit cards. Similarly, buyers using HDFC consumer finance will also get a 10 percent cash back. Both these offers will be available until June 10th, 2019. Last but not least, Nokia 4.2 buyers who are Vodafone Idea subscribers will also get a Rs 2,500 instant cashback with the help of 50 vouchers worth Rs 50 each.

Nokia 4.2 features, specifications

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution and a notch at the top. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB built-in storage. The internal memory can also be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card slot.

For photography, the Nokia 4.2 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front embedded into the notch is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The rest of the features include a 3,000mAh battery that Nokia claims is good enough to offer up to 18 hours of talk time and up to 100 hours of MP3 playback. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back, as well as support for face unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, and GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS.

As a part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 4.2 runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia is promising two years worth of upgrades to the latest OS version as well as regular monthly updates. There is also a built-in Google Assistant button on the device.