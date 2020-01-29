Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

A Nokia phone has made an appearance in the database of Wi-Fi Alliance. The device is listed with model number TA-1208. The listing suggests that the alleged Nokia 400 4G will run on GAFP OS, which is believed to be a version of Android OS for feature phones. A Nokia phone with the same model number was recently spotted on the Bluetooth certification website. The handset is likely to support Bluetooth version 4.2.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing hints that the Nokia 400 4G phone will come with 4G capabilities and support 2.4GHz band with b/g/n connectivity. This upcoming Nokia device could sport a Wi-Fi component SC234X. The handset will support LTE, and it is said to pack a Unisoc processor. NokiaPowerUser reported that the phone could ship with GAFP OS and it is meant for Nokia feature phones from Google.

The Nokia 400 4G will reportedly come with Google Assistant support. A phone with model name TA-1208 also appeared on the BIS website, which suggested that the device will launch in India soon. Besides, HMD Global is expected to launch around three Nokia phones at MWC 2020. The event will take place in Barcelona next month. The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 smartphones in February 2020.

The brand is also said to take the wraps off a new series of Nokia phones at Mobile World Congress. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details have already surfaced online. The upcoming Nokia 8.2 device will reportedly offer support for 5G connectivity. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. There could also be a quad rear camera setup. This setup will reportedly include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The rumored Nokia 5.2 is also likely to launch with a water-drop notch. The device could sport a near bezel-less display on the front with a thick chin at the bottom. The handset is likely to offer a 6.2-inch display. HMD Global might add a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It is likely to be part of the Android One program as the rest of the Nokia-branded devices.

Features Nokia 5.1 Price – Chipset MediaTek Helio P18 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.5-inch full HD+ 18:9 display-1080x2160pixels Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera 16MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 2,970mAh