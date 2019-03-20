comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 5.1 latest from HMD Global to be updated to Android Pie
News

Nokia 5.1 latest from HMD Global to be updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 was launched back in August last year with a price tag of Rs 14,499.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 11:59 AM IST
nokia 5.1 main

Earlier this year, HMD Global confirmed that nearly all of its Nokia smartphones will be updated to the Android Pie OS. Sticking with that promise, the company has started rolling the Pie update to its Nokia 5.1 smartphone. As it has become the norm, the roll out of the Android Pie update for Nokia 5.1 was revealed by Juho Sarvikas.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. The update is expected to roll out in a phased manner, so it may take a while to reach all Nokia 5.1 units out there. Alternatively, users can manually check whether the update is available by navigating to Settings -> About Phone -> System Updates.

Nokia 5.1 price, specifications, features

The Nokia 5.1 was launched in India back in August last year. Though it was launched with a price tag of Rs 14,499, it can now be bought online for around Rs 10,000.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 5.1 flaunts a 5.5-inch Full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core CPU paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 2,970mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review: Design and software is the focus

Also Read

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review: Design and software is the focus

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a single 16-megapixel sensor at the back with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper at the front. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor placed at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 11:59 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
News
Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more
Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Rs 2,000 discount

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Rs 2,000 discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

हिंदी समाचार

इन 5 कारणों से न खरीदें शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi Go (Rs 4,499)

वोडाफोन और आइडिया यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा है 999 रुपये का ये गिफ्ट!

25मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च हुआ सैमसंग Galaxy A40

वीवो ने लॉन्च किए Vivo X27 और Vivo X27 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Holi धमाका: अमेजन पर 38 हजार वाला Honor view20 स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

News

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
News
Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections
Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option
Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more