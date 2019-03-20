Nokia 5.1 latest from HMD Global to be updated to Android Pie

Earlier this year, HMD Global confirmed that nearly all of its Nokia smartphones will be updated to the Android Pie OS. Sticking with that promise, the company has started rolling the Pie update to its Nokia 5.1 smartphone. As it has become the norm, the roll out of the Android Pie update for Nokia 5.1 was revealed by Juho Sarvikas.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. The update is expected to roll out in a phased manner, so it may take a while to reach all Nokia 5.1 units out there. Alternatively, users can manually check whether the update is available by navigating to Settings -> About Phone -> System Updates.

A timeless classic has been redefined! Nokia 5.1 now runs the latest Android 9, Pie. Nokia smartphones just keep getting better! #GetSmart pic.twitter.com/OrAAgapOTV — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 19, 2019

Nokia 5.1 price, specifications, features

The Nokia 5.1 was launched in India back in August last year. Though it was launched with a price tag of Rs 14,499, it can now be bought online for around Rs 10,000.

To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 5.1 flaunts a 5.5-inch Full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core CPU paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 2,970mAh battery.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a single 16-megapixel sensor at the back with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper at the front. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor placed at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS.