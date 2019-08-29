comscore Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus getting latest Android 9 Pie build with August security patch | BGR India
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus getting latest Android 9 Pie build with August security patch

The update is reportedly being rolled out to the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus in India, and it is likely to reach all users in coming days. The Nokia 5.1 update is 466.9 MB in size, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus update is 114.4 MB in size.

HMD Global has pushed out latest Android 9 Pie build for the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone units in India. As reported by NPU, the latest update carries August 2019 security patch for both the smartphones. The Nokia 5.1 new Android Pie build comes with version number V3.25B, while for Nokia 3.1 Plus, it is V2.25K.

The update is reportedly being rolled out to the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus in India, and it is likely to reach all users in coming days. The Nokia 5.1 update is 466.9 MB in size, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus update is 114.4 MB in size. You will either be prompted to download this update or you can check it manually from phone’s settings. In terms of changelog, the update improves system stability and UI enhancements, apart from August 2019 Android security patch for both the smartphones.

The firm’s Android One approach with Google promise that Nokia smartphone owners will get benefit of two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Hence, we have seen regular updates to all Nokia smartphones since the company’s comeback.

In a related news, HMD Global, right after Android 10 official announcement, revealed the timeline for Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Last week, the company in a press statement noted that all eligible Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 1, will receive the stable Android 10 in coming months.

Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD in a press note has shared that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020. Checkout the full list with update timeline here.

Features Nokia 3.1 Plus Nokia 5.1
Price 11499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P18
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.5-inch full HD+ 18:9 display-1080x2160pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 5MP 16MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,500mAh 2,970mAh

