Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

HMD Global has started rolling out the January 2019 Android security update to Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 users. The devices, which were announced back in May 2018, have reportedly started receiving the update. The smartphones that already received the update includes Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3.1 Plus. Now, Nokia 3.1 owners in the US, and Nokia 5.1 users in India are reporting about receiving the update.

One can check the update by heading to the ‘Settings’ menu and then system updates. It fixes many security issues, and one of them was a security vulnerability in the system that could enable access to a remote attacker using a specially crafted file, NPU reports. Additionally, HMD Global is clearly fulfilling its promise of releasing regular monthly security and OS updates. As part of Google’s Android One program, all the Nokia units are in line to receive a minimum of two years of software update.

Nokia 3.1 specifications, features

To recall, the Nokia 3.1 packs a 5.2-inch HD+ display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core chipset, backed by 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. It bears a single 13-megapixel f/2.0 autofocus sensor and an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed by 2,990mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 5.1 specifications, features

As for the Nokia 5.1, the phone features a 5.50-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. It is built around an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It offers a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery.