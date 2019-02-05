comscore
  Nokia 5.1 Plus new variants with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB storage launch in India: Price, specifications, features
Nokia 5.1 Plus new variants with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB storage launch in India: Price, specifications, features

The new variants will go on sale starting February 7.

  Published: February 5, 2019 5:22 PM IST
HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone in India last year in October for Rs 10,999. Recently, the company gave it a Rs 400 price cut, after which it is now available for Rs 10,599. Now, the HMD Global has launched two new variants of the Nokia smartphone with more storage and more RAM.

The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,499, whereas the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,499. The smartphone will go on sale via Nokia online store starting February 7, whereas sale via retail stores will start on February 12. Buyers will get three color options to choose from Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue. Airtel users can also avail Rs 2,000 instant cashback, and 240GB additional data on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus flaunts a 5.8-inch display with an HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution, and tall aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. With up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, a microSD card slot (hybrid) is also present for further expansion. The device is backed by a 3,060mAh battery, and connectivity options such as Bluetooth, dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, GPS and Wi-Fi.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review: Design and software is the focus

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review: Design and software is the focus

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with AI enabled dual rear cameras – a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One-branded smartphone that runs  Android 9 Pie OS.

