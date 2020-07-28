Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 smartphone users. The new update brings the latest July 2020 security patch to the devices. The changelog for the update, however, doesn’t mention any newly added features. The Nokia 5.1 Plus update is rolling out in India, whereas the Nokia 2.3 update is released in Bangladesh. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 gets July 2020 Google security patch

The Nokia 5.1 Plus latest update comes with software build version PDA-311D-0-00WW-B01 and is about 22.96 MB in firmware size, NPU reports. While the Nokia 2.3 update carries the software version 00WW_2_260-SP01, and its firmware size is around 28.64 MB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with July 2020 security patch.

The OTA update for both the Nokia devices is being rolled out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, the update's availability can be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. HMD Global is likely to roll out this update for more Nokia devices soon.

As detailed by Google’s Android Bulletin, the July 2020 security update fixes a number of security bugs in the device. One of these flaws could have enabled a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Nokia 5.1 Plus features, specifications

To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a 5.86-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The smartphone has a dual-camera at its rear, including a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device also packs a 3,060 mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.