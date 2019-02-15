Nokia 5.1 Plus Android Pie update rolling out with February 2019 Security Patch

HMD Global is now rolling out a new Android Pie build update for its Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone. The device was already on Android 9.0 Pie, but the new build version V2.14A for Nokia 5.1 Plus has been pushed out by the company, which brings along the February 2019 security patch and few other improvements.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is a part of Google’s Android One initiative. The reason to team up with Google was to ensure that the Nokia devices in the market get the latest Android security patches and major operating system updates as quickly as possible. Now with latest Android Pie build update along with February security patch, the changelog by HMD Global notes improved system stability and user interface enhancements for the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The update is reportedly rolling out gradually over-the-air (OTA), and you will be prompted with a notification or you can manually look for this update through settings update menu. The Nokia 5.1 Plus new update is around 282MB in size. As reported by NPU, the update brings some user interface enhancements along with latest Android security and bugs fixes from Google.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications, Features

Back in August last year, HMD Global launched Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. To recap, the Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch display with an HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution, a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. The company is offering two variants of the device, the first with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the second with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For imaging, Nokia 5.1 Plus features a dual-lens primary camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone includes all standard connectivity features (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio, and USB Type-C), with a 3,060mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.