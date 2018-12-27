Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out

HMD Global has just announced the rollout of Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas took to his Twitter account for the announcement. Sarvikas also posted a short 12-second video as part of the announcement which goes on to term the update as “fresh out of the oven”. This announcement comes hours after the company launched the Android 9 Pie stable update for Nokia X5 in the Chinese market. The company has also released the Pie update for its Nokia 6.1 Plus.

It is likely that the company is rolling out the update in an incremental manner. This means that the update will roll out to a small number of devices initially and then reach other devices shortly after. The reason for this kind of update rollout is to ensure that the update does not have any system-breaking bugs. In case of any serious bugs, the company can keep a tab on the small number of devices and then halt the update so that not all the devices get the faulty software.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Nokia 5.1 Plus is one of the few budget range devices to get Android Pie update even months after Google rolled out the Android Pie update to device makers. A majority of smartphone makers have not been able to roll out Android 9 Pie update for their devices as they are still in the testing stages. This delay is especially true for mid-range, budget, and entry-level devices and the device makers tend to focus on flagship devices.

The likely reason for HMD Global to roll out the update this quickly may be because Nokia 5.1 Plus is part of the Android One program. This means that developers at HMD Global worked directly with Google to ensure that the device gets the latest operating system upgrade as soon as possible.

To recap, the device comes with a 5.85-inch display with HD+ resolution while running MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage with 3,060mAh battery, a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.