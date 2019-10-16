Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

HMD Global seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 5.1 Plus and 3.1 users. The new update brings the latest October 2019 security patch to both the devices. Taking a closer look at the change-log for both the devices, the update does not come with any additional fixes. The change-log paints a clear picture of what to expect from the new update. This makes HMD Global one of the fastest device makers to roll out the latest Android security patch.

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 update details

According to Nokia Power User (NPU), this update is likely rolling out across the globe in an incremental manner. This means that the update will only reach a small number of devices on the first day. Once HMD Global has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out will begin. The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official update for any regional fixes and improvements. The 3.1 update is rolling out in Sudan and 5.1 Plus update is rolling out in India.

Digging further, Nokia 5.1 Plus users need to download a 73.2 MB package when the update reaches them. On the other hand, Nokia 3.1 users will need to download an 86.7MB package. Device owners will either get a prompt in the notifications area or they can manually check in the Settings app. The company is likely to roll out this new security patch to more smartphones in the coming weeks.

Specifications

Features Nokia 3.1 Nokia 5.1 Plus Price – 9399 Chipset MediaTek 6750 octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.2-inch HD+ 18:9-1440×720 pixels 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Dual 13MP + 13MP Front Camera 8MP 16MP Battery 3,060mAh