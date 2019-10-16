comscore Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 updates rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch
News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 updates rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch

News

Taking a closer look at the change-log for both the devices, the update does not come with any additional fixes. The change-log paints a clear picture of what to expect from the new update.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 12:11 PM IST
nokia-5.1-plus-india-launch-main

HMD Global seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 5.1 Plus and 3.1 users. The new update brings the latest October 2019 security patch to both the devices. Taking a closer look at the change-log for both the devices, the update does not come with any additional fixes. The change-log paints a clear picture of what to expect from the new update. This makes HMD Global one of the fastest device makers to roll out the latest Android security patch.

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 update details

According to Nokia Power User (NPU), this update is likely rolling out across the globe in an incremental manner. This means that the update will only reach a small number of devices on the first day. Once HMD Global has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out will begin. The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official update for any regional fixes and improvements. The 3.1 update is rolling out in Sudan and 5.1 Plus update is rolling out in India.

September 2019 security patch rolling out to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus

Also Read

September 2019 security patch rolling out to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus

Digging further, Nokia 5.1 Plus users need to download a 73.2 MB package when the update reaches them. On the other hand, Nokia 3.1 users will need to download an 86.7MB package. Device owners will either get a prompt in the notifications area or they can manually check in the Settings app. The company is likely to roll out this new security patch to more smartphones in the coming weeks.

Specifications

Features Nokia 3.1 Nokia 5.1 Plus
Price 9399
Chipset MediaTek 6750 octa-core MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.2-inch HD+ 18:9-1440×720 pixels 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP Dual 13MP + 13MP
Front Camera 8MP 16MP
Battery 3,060mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 12:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus
Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1
Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek 6750 octa-core
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?
News
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

Google Stadia is set to launch on November 19

Gaming

Google Stadia is set to launch on November 19

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update
Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report
Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

News

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Here is everything that s different

News

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: Here is everything that s different

हिंदी समाचार

सुरक्षा के कारण Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL स्मार्टफोन भारत में नहीं होंगे लॉन्च

Google ने Pixel 4 स्मार्टफोन के साथ लॉन्च किए Pixel Buds, PixelBook Go और दूसरी कई स्मार्ट डिवाइसेस, जानें फीचर्स

Vodafone के 199 और 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में अब मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा

India Mobile Congress 2019 : भारत में Ericsson ने किया पहला 5G वीडियो कॉल

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: प्राइस, परफॉर्मेंस, बैटरी में ये है अंतर

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?

News

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What's different?
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update
Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20

News

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20
Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report