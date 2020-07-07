comscore Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update | BGR India
Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

The Nokia 5.1 Plus latest update is currently available for users based in India and Egypt, but it is likely to roll out in other countries soon.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 5:15 PM IST
nokia-5.1-plus-india-first-imrpressions-bgr-2

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone. The latest update brings in the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any new newly added features. Also Read - Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

The latest Nokia 5.1 Plus update bumps up the software build version to PDA-311C-0-00WW-B01 with an OTA firmware size of about 24.16 MB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The OTA update is currently available for users based in India and Egypt, but it is likely to roll out in other countries soon. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

As per the changelog, the update only brings the June 2020 Android security patch. The Android bulletin website mentions a host of vulnerabilities fixes with it. One of these exploits could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted transmission and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. It fixes an arbitrary code within the Kernel components, among other exploits. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel to go on sale on July 2: Price, specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus OTA update is rolling out gradually, so it could eventually take a while to reach all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review: Design and software is the focus

Nokia 5.1 Plus features, specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone made its debut back in July 2018. It flaunts a 5.86-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It packs a 3,060 mAh battery along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. For connectivity options, the smartphone has WiFi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 5:15 PM IST

Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

News

Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

