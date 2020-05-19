comscore Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India | BGR India
Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 10 update is also been rolled out to 32 other countries simultaneously.

  Published: May 19, 2020 10:11 PM IST
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has started rolling out the Android 10 update to Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones in India. The update is also been rolled out to 32 other countries simultaneously. With the Android 10 update to the 5.1 Plus, 15 Nokia smartphones have received the latest Android OS in India. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details revealed

“Nokia smartphones maintain their position as leaders in fast OS updates and are once again at the forefront of the latest Android 10 deployment. HMD Global consolidates its commitment to Nokia phones getting better over time. The Nokia 5.1 Plus launched with a promise of three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades,” noted HMD Global in a press statement. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out

As of today, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.2 and the 5.1 Plus,are all upgraded to Android 10. Other than India, the latest Android 10 for 5.1 Plus is been rolled out to Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxemburg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

HMD Global notes that 10 percent of all these approved markets will receive the update on Tuesday, May 19 itself. The other 50 percent will get the update by May 22, and the full 100 percent roll out will commence by May 24. About the second wave, the company will update the community blog for rest of the regions.

Features Nokia 5.1 Plus
Price 9399
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 13MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,060mAh

Story Timeline

