HMD Global has been pushing the latest security patch to all its Nokia devices since the beginning of December. Now, the Nokia 5.1 Plus has started receiving the December 2019 Android security patch. The latest software update doesn’t bring the Android 10 OS. However, it is expected to receive the OS update next year sometime around Q1 2020.

Nokia 5.1 Plus update detailed

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus software update is 72.4MB in size. This isn’t a huge update and instead is incremental. As mentioned above, it essentially brings in the latest Android security patch that fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process, NokiaPowerUser reported.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases so it should take a while before reaching all units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official update for any regional fixes and improvements. The company is likely to roll out this new security patch to more smartphones in the coming weeks.

Specifications and features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch display with an HD+ display at a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS, comes with dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup. The setup is comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary image sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Nokia 5.1 Plus packs a 3,060mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.