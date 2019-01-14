Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India

HMD Global, the company that is behind the rebirth of Nokia-branded smartphones has just announced a price cut of Rs 400 for its mid-range offering in the market, the Nokia 5.1 Plus. This is not all as according to the information on the internet, the company is also almost set to launch the Nokia 5.1 Plus in the offline retail market. It is likely that both, the price cut as well and the offline availability of the device may be connected. Information about these moves regarding the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes weeks after the company launched its Nokia 6.1 Plus in the offline market.

A report by NokiaPowerUser (NPU) revealed that the company is planning to launch the Nokia 5.1 Plus in the offline market on January 15. The report indicated that this price cut will only be available for users who are planning to buy the device through offline channels. This means that interested buyers will end up paying Rs 10,599 on offline channels and Rs 10,999 on online retail channels.

It is likely that HMD Global wants to attract users in its offline segment to strengthen its brand name and presence in the real world. Though we are not sure if or how many people will actually be pushed to the offline market because of a benefit of Rs 400. We are skeptical about a significant number of users buying the smartphone offline is because we are not sure how many people will give up the comfort of online shopping. Services that deliver the smartphone to any given address without much hassle as an increasing number of Indians move to adopt e-commerce platforms.

To recap, the device comes with a 5.86-inch display with HD+ resolution and the notch. The device is running on MediaTek Helio P60 with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, Android 9 Pie, a dual camera setup on the back, Type-C USB port, and 3,060mAh battery. The dual camera on the back comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.