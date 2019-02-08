Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available for purchase

Back in August last year, HMD Global launched Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The lower mid-range smartphone, which was announced alongside Nokia 6.1 Plus, was initially launched with only one configuration – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage. However, HMD Global recently unveiled two other higher-end models of the smartphone – with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. If you’ve been eyeing either of the two ‘new’ variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus, you can buy them now.

Available for purchase directly through Nokia India’s website, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage models of Nokia 5.1 Plus are priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. Both are available in two colors – Blue and Black – and Airtel subscribers can get extra cashback of Rs 2,000 and up to 240GB of extra data.

It’s worth mentioning that apart from increased RAM and internal storage, the ‘new’ versions of Nokia 5.1 Plus are identical in every respect to the original Nokia 5.1 Plus. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, the smartphone has a 5.8-inch notched HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Like majority of HMD Global’s smartphones, the 5.1 Plus is Android One-certified and features a stock software experience, with an upgrade to the latest Android Pie available.

For imaging, Nokia 5.1 Plus features a dual-lens primary camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone includes all standard connectivity features and ports (e.g. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio, and USB Type-C), with a 3,060mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.