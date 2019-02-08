comscore
Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available for purchase

The lower mid-range smartphone was initially launched with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage last year.

Back in August last year, HMD Global launched Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The lower mid-range smartphone, which was announced alongside Nokia 6.1 Plus, was initially launched with only one configuration – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage. However, HMD Global recently unveiled two other higher-end models of the smartphone – with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. If you’ve been eyeing either of the two ‘new’ variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus, you can buy them now.

Available for purchase directly through Nokia India’s website, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage models of Nokia 5.1 Plus are priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. Both are available in two colors – Blue and Black – and Airtel subscribers can get extra cashback of Rs 2,000 and up to 240GB of extra data.

It’s worth mentioning that apart from increased RAM and internal storage, the ‘new’ versions of Nokia 5.1 Plus are identical in every respect to the original Nokia 5.1 Plus. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, the smartphone has a 5.8-inch notched HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Like majority of HMD Global’s smartphones, the 5.1 Plus is Android One-certified and features a stock software experience, with an upgrade to the latest Android Pie available.

For imaging, Nokia 5.1 Plus features a dual-lens primary camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone includes all standard connectivity features and ports (e.g. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio, and USB Type-C), with a 3,060mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery
Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Apex Legends has achieved 10 million players with 1 million concurrent within 72 hours

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available

Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage now available
Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale; Rs 3,000 gift card on offer

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale; Rs 3,000 gift card on offer
Nokia 9 PureView render leaked

Nokia 9 PureView render leaked
How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 नोटिफाई मी पेज फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लाइव, 6 मार्च को भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

मोटोरोला ने 4 स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Alcatel और ZTE जल्द Spreadtrum SC9863A चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च करेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Realme C1 (2019) आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

गूगल ने अपने डूडल से कैफीन का अविष्कार करने वाले वैज्ञानिक को किया याद

A look at top radiation emitting phones
A look at top radiation emitting phones
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart
Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Vivo V15 key features revealed ahead of February 20 launch