Nokia 5.2 hands-on images show quad rear camera setup; price and availability leaks

Nokia 5.2 is expected to launch alongside Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 1.3 at MWC 2020 next month.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 8:52 AM IST
Nokia 5.2 Captain America Evleaks

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Nokia has announced its Mobile World Congress 2020 event in Barcelona, Spain on February 23. At the event, the Finnish smartphone maker is expected to launch Nokia 5.2, Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 1.3 Android smartphones. While there are also rumors of a new feature phone running Android, the mid-range devices could be the key. Ahead of the event next month, the Nokia 5.2 has leaked in the form of hands-on images. The smartphone is said to be codenamed Captain America and it reveals a familiar design.

The renders of the device were first shared by Evan Blass on Twitter. He cited a leakster for the hands-on images and they don’t look very consistent. So, it is advised that you take the leak with a proverbial grain of salt. The front-side of the device shows that it will feature a water drop notch display. This seems similar to the one we saw on Nokia 7.2. Above the selfie camera, there is a wide cutout for the earpiece and what could be a loudspeaker. The device seems to be built with metal back but there could be a surprise in store.

With Nokia 7.2, HMD Global opted for a frosted glass back finish. The design made the smartphone one of the best looking devices in the mid-range segment. If the Finnish company brings that design to even affordable price point, it might have a winner in store. The back of the Nokia 5.2 shows a circular camera cutout. The central piece of this setup is the LED flash component. It is surrounded by four camera modules. The fingerprint sensor is placed directly underneath the camera module.

The leaked image also shows the volume rocker placed on the right side along with the power button. We might see a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left. There is a USB port at the bottom but it is not clear if it is a USB Type-C or microUSB port. The leakster claims that the smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM and offer 64GB internal storage. It is said to be priced at $180 (around Rs 12,900) and will be released on March 4, 2020. The smartphone will compete with budget devices from Xiaomi and Realme.

