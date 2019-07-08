HMD Global, the company behind all the Nokia-powered smartphones may be planning to launch more devices. According to a new report online, it looks like the company is planning to launch its Nokia 5.2 soon. In addition to this, rumors also indicate that it may be the Nokia Daredevil device that leaked some time back. The recent leak showcased the design of the smartphone along with hints about what specifications to expect. The rumor also indicated that the device is likely to be slightly expensive than. In fact, it is likely to feature better specifications than the Nokia 4.2, the spiritual successor to the Nokia 5.1.

Nokia 5.2 launch leak information

The information that we are covering here comes from the Twitter account Nokia Anew. According to a recent tweet from the account, Nokia launched the Nokia 4.2 as the spiritual successor to the Nokia 5.1. The company had launched the Nokia 5.1 last year while skipping on the Nokia 4 successor. Given this situation, the company is likely to launch this new device like the Nokia 5.2 with better specifications. The new device is likely to be placed in a “more expensive segment”. Some of the features that the smartphone is likely to sport include ZEISS branded lenses, OZO Audio tech and more.

HMD was planning to add Zeiss, PureDisplay and OZO Audio to Nokia 5.2. So far, everything fits. Therefore, last year's Nokia 5.1 was replaced by the new Nokia 4 – Nokia 5.2 moves to a more expensive segment.#nokia5 #nokiamobile #hmd #nokia #nokia4 — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) July 5, 2019

Talking about the latest technology, the rumored Nokia 5.2 is also likely to come with PureDisplay for better display. Taking a look and the images that leaked last week, the device will come with a water-drop notch. The device will also sport a near bezel-less display on the front with a thick chin at the bottom. The chin also appears to sport Nokia branding like the rest of the Nokia devices. The images on the back of the device also showcased a triple camera setup with ZEISS optics.

According to the images, it appears that HMD Global has added a 48-megapixel camera sensor along with a usual depth sensor. The third device in the list is likely to sport a superwide lens. According to a report by GizmoChina, it is likely to be part of the Android One program as the rest of the Nokia-branded devices. Beyond that, the device may run on Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3,500mAh battery, and 3.5mm audio socket. The images also revealed a rear fingerprint sensor with hardware Google Assistant button.