Nokia 5.2 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 SoC
Nokia 5.2 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3GB RAM

The Nokia 5.2 spotted on Geekbench, and it scored 313 in the single-core tests and 1,419 in the multi-core tests.

  • Updated: March 5, 2020 6:09 PM IST
Nokia 5.2 launch leak

Nokia 5.2, the upcoming smartphone from HMD Global, has been spotted on the popular benchmark website Geekbench. The new listing provides us with more information about the hardware specifications of the device. According to the Geekbench, Nokia 5.2 is likely to come with Snapdragon 660/665 processor along with 3GB RAM. It is likely to run on Android 10 OS out of the box. The device could also be part of the Android One program to get the latest version of Android updates soon.

This listing was spotted by MySsmartPrice, and it comes just a day after reports emerged that HMD Global is sending out invites for a launch event. According to the listing, the rumored device got spotted with the model name Captain America. It scored 313 in the single-core tests and 1,419 in the multi-core tests. The smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch the device on March 19 in London.

At the upcoming Nokia launch event, which will take place in London later this month. HMD Global could also unveil the long-rumored Nokia 8.2 5G, entry-level Nokia 1.3, and Nokia C2 phones. It is likely that smartphones will gradually make their way to other countries, including India, soon.

Nokia 5.2 expected specifications

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Nokia 5.2 sports a near bezel-less display on the front with a thick chin at the bottom. The handset will also have a 6.2-inch screen with a water-drop notch. The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back with the LED-flash in the center.

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

Known smartphone leaker, Evan Blass, has further revealed that Nokia 5.2 could be priced at $180 (approximately Rs 13,200). The device might also come in a higher RAM/storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage options. It could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 5:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2020 6:09 PM IST

