Nokia 5.3 gets July 2020 Google security patch

The new update brings system improvement, interface stability and lot more to the device.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 7:01 PM IST
Nokia 5.3

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 5.3 users. The latest update brings new Android build and some improvements to the camera among others. The Nokia 5.3 latest Android security update gets software build version V1.240 which is available over the air. Also Read - Nokia launches three new audio products: Check features and specifications

As given in the changelog, the update brings Google security patch 2020 for July, improved system stability and user interface enhancements.  The camera app has been updated to version 96.9.0370.065, with a noticeable improvement in the image quality from the main sensor. It’s not a big update at 219MB but still, we’d advise you to download and install it over Wi-Fi. Also Read - Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Nokia 5.3 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates. Also Read - Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Back in June, HMD Global had to release a major update to fix security issues. Reports said Nokia phones could have allowed local malicious applications to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixed an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

We’re hoping the major issue was fixed once and for all, allowing Nokia phone users to access the internet on their device without any concerns.

Nokia 5.3 features, specifications

The Nokia 5.3 smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1480 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case: All you need to know

Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case: All you need to know

The Nokia 5.3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: July 23, 2020 7:01 PM IST

