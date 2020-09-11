Nokia 5.3 available on open sale on Amazon India and official store: Price, features

HMD Global’s latest smartphone, Nokia 5.3, is now available on open sale on Amazon India and the official Nokia store online. The company had first launched the Nokia 5.3 globally in March, but the India launch happened just last month only. The Nokia 5.3 price in India starts from Rs 13,999. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Nokia 5.3: Price in India, offers

The Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which will cost Rs 15,499. You can get this device via Nokia's official India website and Amazon India.

As for the offers, Amazon is offering a 5 percent instant discount on the HSBC cashback card and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. You can also avail up to Rs 12,050 discount on the exchange of an old device. The official Nokia website doesn't have any offer going on, but you can buy all three colors – Cyan, Charcol, and Sand.

Specifications, features

The latest Nokia phone comes with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life.

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.