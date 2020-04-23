comscore Nokia 5.3 gets James Bond-branded Kevlar case | BGR India
Nokia 5.3 available with James Bond-branded Kevlar case: All you need to know

The Nokia 5.3's James Bond-branded case is listed with a price tag of 20 Euro (roughly Rs 1,650), which is also the price of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2's kevlar case.

  • Updated: April 23, 2020 9:16 AM IST
Nokia 5.3

Last month, HMD Global announced a James Bond 007 special edition Kevlar Case for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Now, it seems that Nokia 5.3 might also get the same case. A 007-branded Kevlar case for the Nokia 5.3 has been spotted on two online stores. A Germany listing suggests that the “James Bond 007” case will be delivered in around 60 days. This case is listed with a price tag of 20 Euro (roughly Rs 1,650), which is also the price of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2’s kevlar case.

A Dutch listing shows that the case will cost 35 Euro (approx Rs 2,880). This online is also accepting pre-orders without promising a shipping date. Both the stores haven’t displayed an image of the case itself, but the design will likely be similar to the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2’s cases.

The listing says “My name is Bond, James Bond. With this Nokia 5.3 case, your smartphone is literally undercover. The Nokia 5.3 Kevlar James Bond case is made of hard plastic and protects the device against scratches and bumps. In addition, the phone case features a kevlar design with 007 logo. This gives the smartphone a tough look. Are you also a fan of the James Bond film series? Then you will certainly hit the bullseye with the Nokia 5.3 James Bond Kevlar case.”

The Nokia 5.3 is reportedly available for pre-order in the UK. To recall, the handset was launched in March with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The newly launched Nokia smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan colors.

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. It runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 9:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2020 9:16 AM IST

