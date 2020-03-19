comscore Nokia 5.3 launched: Price, full specifications, release date
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 5.3 launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC: Price, full specifications and more
News

Nokia 5.3 launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC: Price, full specifications and more

News

The Nokia 5.3 price is set at 189 Euros, which is around Rs 15,110 in India. For the mentioned price, Nokia will be shipping the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 11:26 PM IST
Nokia 5.3

Nokia today launched three smartphones, including Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. We have already covered the Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 1.3, here we will be talking about the Nokia 5.3 device. The latter comes with a big 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery and more.

Related Stories


The Nokia 5.3 price is set at 189 Euros, which is around Rs 15,110 in India. For the mentioned price, Nokia will be shipping the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company says that the device will be available for purchase in late April. The Nokia 5.3 is a successor to the Nokia 5.1 from 2018.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 5.3: Full specifications, features

The latest Nokia phone comes with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature.

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

Also Read

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life. The newly launched Nokia smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan colors.

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 10:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 11:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
News
Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

News

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design
Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global
Nokia 1.3 renders leak out revealing dot notch display

News

Nokia 1.3 renders leak out revealing dot notch display

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी ए41 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है इसके खास फीचर

Intel बना रहा इंसान जैसी क्षमताओं वाला चिपसेट, कर सकेगा ये काम

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज को लगा झटका, इस वजह से कम हुई बिक्री

कोरोनावायरस से बढ़ी दूरियों को मिटाएगा Netflix Party, अपनों से दूर रहकर साथ में इजॉय कर पाएंगे शो

Flipkart BIG SHOPPING DAYS सेल लाइव: Xiaomi, Realme समेत ये 5 फोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दामों पर

News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
News
Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design
Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global
Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

News

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India