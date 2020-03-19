Nokia today launched three smartphones, including Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. We have already covered the Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 1.3, here we will be talking about the Nokia 5.3 device. The latter comes with a big 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery and more.

The Nokia 5.3 price is set at 189 Euros, which is around Rs 15,110 in India. For the mentioned price, Nokia will be shipping the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company says that the device will be available for purchase in late April. The Nokia 5.3 is a successor to the Nokia 5.1 from 2018.

Nokia 5.3: Full specifications, features

The latest Nokia phone comes with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life. The newly launched Nokia smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan colors.

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.