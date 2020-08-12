Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

HMD Global has been almost absent from the Indian smartphone space in 2020. While its rivals are bombarding the market with a new smartphone every week, Nokia hasn’t launched any smartphone after the lockdown lifted. That said, it could change soon as rumours suggest three new Nokia phones coming to the market in August. One of them is the long-awaited Nokia 5.3 budget smartphone as part of the Android One programme. Also Read - Nokia 8.3 appears in real-life video, could be available soon

The tip comes courtesy of a report from The Mobile Indian via MySmartPrice. Nokia will launch the Nokia 5.3 in India sometime during August. Along with Nokia 5.3, the company will also bring two more devices. There’s no idea as to whether these two devices will be Android smartphones or just another bunch of feature phones. Nokia makes a lot of feature phones at very low prices. Also Read - Nokia to launch 50-inch 4K and 32-inch FHD TV in India soon

There are chances of the other two phones being Nokia’s upcoming 5G smartphones for India. The Nokia 8.3 is a 5G smartphone launched in international markets a couple of months ago. There could be another Nokia smartphone with a modern 5G chipset at an affordable price. HMD Global has confirmed using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chip in one of its phones and this could be it. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The Nokia 5.3 is an affordable Android smartphone with low-end specifications. Launched internationally earlier this year, the phone costs Euro 189 (approximately Rs 15,000). Given the higher taxes and compromised supply chain, the Nokia 5.3 could retail for the same price in India. At this price, it could compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Realme 6i and Samsung Galaxy M21.

Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, the Nokia 5.3 relies on a Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 4000mAh battery. The front is covered in 2.5D glass while the rear is made of plastic. There are a total of four cameras at the back accompanied by a fingerprint sensor. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. There’s a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera too. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

