News

Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website ahead of launch: Check full specifications

News

The Nokia 5.3 is now listed on the official Nokia India website. This suggests that the launch is not so far. The Nokia 5.3 was first launched in March this year with a price label of 189 Euros, whic

  Published: August 15, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is now listed on the official Nokia India website. This suggests that the launch is not so far. The Nokia 5.3 was first launched in March this year with a price label of 189 Euros, which is around Rs 16,750
in India. The handset is listed on the site with full specifications and color options. While the company is yet to reveal India price of the Nokia 5.3, it is expected to price it aggressively. Also Read - Google and Qualcomm invest $230 million in HMD Global

It will be sold in three color options, including Cyan, Sand, Charcoal. The availability, sale, and India price details of the Nokia 5.3 are currently under wraps. The key features of the handset are a quad rear camera setup, a 6.55-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about this device. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 launching in August, company to launch two more smartphones in India

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Nokia 5.3: Full specifications, features

The latest Nokia phone comes with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature. Also Read - Nokia 8.3 appears in real-life video, could be available soon

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life. The newly launched Nokia smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan colors.

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

