Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India: Check price, features, specifications and more

Apart from the Nokia 5.3 and C3, the brand also announced two feature phones today in India.

  Published: August 25, 2020 11:49 AM IST
Nokia 5.3

HMD Global just announced two new smartphones today in India. These are the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia C3. While the C3 is an entry-level smartphone aimed at people upgrading from a feature phone or simply trying a smartphone for the first time, the Nokia 5.3 offers a more budget-mid-range experience. Also Read - Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ screen, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature. Also Read - Nokia feature phone running Android spotted online

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes in two variants with wither 4GB/64GB or 6GB/64GB configurations. For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

Nokia 5.3

As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life.

Nokia C3

The brand also globally announced the entry-level Nokia C3 today. The handset sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. There’s also a Unisoc SC9863A SoC, with four Cortex-A55 cores and a 3,040mAh removable battery. The device has a PowerVR GE8322 GPU and also supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot.

Nokia C3

As for photography, the Nokia C3 features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with HDR. On the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5.3 will be available in Charcoal, Sand, and Cyan colors. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/64GB. While pre-booking for the phone starts today on the Nokia website, sales will begin on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Nokia C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/16GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3/32GB variant. It will be available in Cyan and Sand color variants, with the brand’s one-year replacement guarantee. There will be pre-booking available for the phone starting September 1, and the sale will begin from September 17.

  Published Date: August 25, 2020 11:49 AM IST

Best Sellers