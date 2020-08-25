Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India

HMD Global just announced two new smartphones today in India. These are the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia C3. While the C3 is an entry-level smartphone aimed at people upgrading from a feature phone or simply trying a smartphone for the first time, the Nokia 5.3 offers a more budget-mid-range experience. Also Read - Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ screen, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature. Also Read - Nokia feature phone running Android spotted online

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes in two variants with wither 4GB/64GB or 6GB/64GB configurations. For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life.

Nokia C3

The brand also globally announced the entry-level Nokia C3 today. The handset sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. There’s also a Unisoc SC9863A SoC, with four Cortex-A55 cores and a 3,040mAh removable battery. The device has a PowerVR GE8322 GPU and also supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot.

As for photography, the Nokia C3 features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with HDR. On the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5.3 will be available in Charcoal, Sand, and Cyan colors. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/64GB. While pre-booking for the phone starts today on the Nokia website, sales will begin on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Nokia C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/16GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3/32GB variant. It will be available in Cyan and Sand color variants, with the brand’s one-year replacement guarantee. There will be pre-booking available for the phone starting September 1, and the sale will begin from September 17.

