News

Nokia 5.3 on sale today via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications

News

The Nokia 5.3 price in India starts from Rs 13,999. As for the offers, Amazon is offering a 5 percent instant discount on the HSBC cashback card.

  • Updated: September 1, 2020 9:45 AM IST
Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is now available for purchase via Amazon and the sale is also going on the official Nokia site. To recall, the device was launched in the country just last week, after its global debut in March. The Nokia 5.3 price in India starts from Rs 13,999. As for the offers, Amazon is offering a 5 percent instant discount on the HSBC cashback card. You can also get up to Rs 11,800 discount on the exchange of an old device. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design: All you need to know

Nokia 5.3: Price in India, colors

The Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which will cost Rs 15,499. You can get this device via Nokia’s official India website and Amazon. The newly launched Nokia smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan colors. Also Read - Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India; check price, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Nokia 5.3: Full specifications, features

The latest Nokia phone comes with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature. Also Read - Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India: Check price, features, specifications and more

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life.

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 9:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2020 9:45 AM IST

