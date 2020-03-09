HMD Global is gearing up for an event on March 19, where it will unveil a bunch of Nokia smartphones. If rumors are anything to go by, we will see the unveiling of the Nokia 8.2 5G, and an entry-level Nokia C2. Another smartphone likely to be unveiled is the Nokia 5.3. A massive leak now gives us a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Nokia 5.3 leak

As per a NPU report, the previously rumored Nokia 5.2 will actually launch as Nokia 5.3. As per leaks, this upcoming device will feature a 6.55-inch display with waterdrop notch and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 SoC. Accompanying the chipset will be up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, the Nokia 5.3 leak hints at a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and two 8-megapixel sensors. Up front, there is likely to be an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also likely to be a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The report further adds that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will come in Charcoal and Cyan colors. It will also cost around $180, which roughly translates to Rs 13,300.