Nokia 5.3 leak reveals features, price ahead of launch
Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked ahead of March 19 launch

HMD Global is likely to launch as many as three smartphones at its March 19 event in London. Among them will be Nokia 5.3.

  • Published: March 9, 2020 11:13 AM IST
Nokia 3.2 (9)

HMD Global is gearing up for an event on March 19, where it will unveil a bunch of Nokia smartphones. If rumors are anything to go by, we will see the unveiling of the Nokia 8.2 5G, and an entry-level Nokia C2. Another smartphone likely to be unveiled is the Nokia 5.3. A massive leak now gives us a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Nokia 5.3 leak

As per a NPU report, the previously rumored Nokia 5.2 will actually launch as Nokia 5.3. As per leaks, this upcoming device will feature a 6.55-inch display with waterdrop notch and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 SoC. Accompanying the chipset will be up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, the Nokia 5.3 leak hints at a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and two 8-megapixel sensors. Up front, there is likely to be an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also likely to be a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The report further adds that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will come in Charcoal and Cyan colors. It will also cost around $180, which roughly translates to Rs 13,300.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 11:13 AM IST

