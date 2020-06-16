Nokia 5.3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 5.3 users. The latest update brings in the latest June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly included features. The Nokia 5.3 latest Android security update also carries the software Build version 00WW_1_120_SP01, and its OTA firmware is about 35.46 MB in size. The build version and size may vary depending on the region. Also Read - Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399; check features and specifications

The update is based on the Android 10 OS and is currently rolling out for users based in Egypt. It should be available in other regions soon. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Nokia 5.3 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

The latest June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components. HMD Global is likely to roll out the latest June 2020 security patch to the other Nokia device, as the company has been prominent in providing timely software updates.

Nokia 5.3 features, specifications

The Nokia 5.3 smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1480 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia 5.3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

