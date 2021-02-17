comscore Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Sale today at 12PM: Price in India, Offers,Deals, Specs
News

Nokia 5.4 to go on sale via Flipkart today: Price, specification, availability

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Sale in India Today at 12 PM: Nokia latest smartphone with 4000 mAh Battery first sale kicks off today.

Nokia-5.4-1

Image: Nokia 5.4/BGR India

Nokia 5.4, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone made its debut in February 11, 2021 alongside the budget Nokia 3.4. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, but competition is tough

Both the smartphones feature circular shaped camera module and offer 64GB onboard storage. The Nokia 5.4 was launched for a price starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Here are specification, price, and other details. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

Nokia 5.4: Where to buy?

The new Nokia 5.4 will go on sale today at 12pm IST. Prospective buyers can purchase the device from Flipkart or via Nokia’s official site Nokia.com Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 India launch, Nokia 5.4 launched, Micromax 5G phone

As for the pricing, Nokia 5.4 standard variant with 4GB RAM comes for a price of Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 15,499. The smartphone comes in two colour variant- Dusk and Polar Night.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

In terms of specification, the Nokia 5.4 feature a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The mid-range Nokia phone flaunts a polycarbonate design with woven pattern back panel. The circular shaped camera module comfortably sits at the centre.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor that is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Nokia 5.4 offers quad-camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixels sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with LED flash support. Up front, it features a punch-hole camera that embeds a 16-megapixel sensor.

In terms of software, the smartphone runs Android 10 and it is upgradable to Android 11. The phone promises vanilla Android experience and include two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates.

Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it supports 10W fast charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, biometric face unlock, and rear fingerprint sensor. The device includes support for 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, and USB Type-C port under its connectivity suite.

  Published Date: February 17, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

13999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC
48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP

Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Sale in India Today at 12 PM: Price, Specs and Features, Availability

News

Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Sale in India Today at 12 PM: Price, Specs and Features, Availability
Nokia 5.4 review

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today

News

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India
Nokia 5.4 first impressions

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 first impressions

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Sale in India Today at 12 PM: Price, Specs and Features, Availability
News
Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Sale in India Today at 12 PM: Price, Specs and Features, Availability
OnePlus Watch slated to get different design types: Know details

Wearables

OnePlus Watch slated to get different design types: Know details
iPhoneScam has been trending on Twitter, here's the reason why

News

iPhoneScam has been trending on Twitter, here's the reason why
Huawei P50 series with 200x zoom capability to launch in March: Report

News

Huawei P50 series with 200x zoom capability to launch in March: Report
New Motorola budget Moto G smartphones launched: Here's all you need to know

News

New Motorola budget Moto G smartphones launched: Here's all you need to know

Best Sellers