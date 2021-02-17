Nokia 5.4, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone made its debut in February 11, 2021 alongside the budget Nokia 3.4. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, but competition is tough

Both the smartphones feature circular shaped camera module and offer 64GB onboard storage. The Nokia 5.4 was launched for a price starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Here are specification, price, and other details.

Nokia 5.4: Where to buy?

The new Nokia 5.4 will go on sale today at 12pm IST. Prospective buyers can purchase the device from Flipkart or via Nokia's official site Nokia.com

As for the pricing, Nokia 5.4 standard variant with 4GB RAM comes for a price of Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 15,499. The smartphone comes in two colour variant- Dusk and Polar Night.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

In terms of specification, the Nokia 5.4 feature a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The mid-range Nokia phone flaunts a polycarbonate design with woven pattern back panel. The circular shaped camera module comfortably sits at the centre.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor that is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Nokia 5.4 offers quad-camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixels sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with LED flash support. Up front, it features a punch-hole camera that embeds a 16-megapixel sensor.

In terms of software, the smartphone runs Android 10 and it is upgradable to Android 11. The phone promises vanilla Android experience and include two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates.

Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it supports 10W fast charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, biometric face unlock, and rear fingerprint sensor. The device includes support for 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, and USB Type-C port under its connectivity suite.