Just a few days ago, reports had surfaced online that Nokia will be launching it's new mid-range device soon. The company did not share any information about the device nor the expected launch date. However, as per the latest US FCC listings, the Nokia 5.4 is going to hit the market sooner than expected.

A report by 91Mobiles shows that the Nokia 5.4 has been spotted with the model name TA-1340 on the US FCC listings website. The website sheds some light on the design and hardware that will be made available with the phone. The listing reveals that the Nokia 5.4 will come with a design similar to the Nokia 3.4 accommodating a punch-hole display and a circular rear camera module.

Leaked images suggest that the rear will house four cameras in a circular module and there is going to be a circular fingerprint sensor below it.

The handset will also come with a USB-Type C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a single loudspeaker grille and more. The phone is expected to come with a flat display and with the volume rocker and power button on the right side. The left side of the device will house the Google Assistant button and the SIM tray.

The Nokia 5.4 is also rumoured comes with a dedicated microSD card slot and dual SIM support. The listing also shows that the phone will come with a 4,080mAh battery back but no mention of fast-charing technology.

Another Nokia smartphone, the T-1333, also appeared on the FCC certification site. It could be the variant to be sold alongside the Noke 5.4. The listing reveals that the TA-1333 will also come with a circular camera module. Both smartphones are expected to be launched in 2020 but no news on whether they will be coming to India or not.