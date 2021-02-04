comscore HMD Global to launch Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 in India on February 10
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 could launch in India on February 10: Expected price, specifications
News

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 could launch in India on February 10: Expected price, specifications

News

HMD Global is gearing up to launch Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 in India on February 10, according to a report by GizmoChona. Here are the details.

nokia-5.4

Nokia 5.4.

After launching Nokia 5.4 in the European market, HMD Global is said to announce the smartphone in India next week. Though the company has not released an official teaser for the launch, a report by GizmoChina claims the mid-range smartphone will unveil in the country on February 10. The budget Nokia 3.4 is said to make its debut alongside Nokia 5.4 as well. Nokia 3.4 was unveiled globally last year and it features a design similar to Nokia 8.3. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Jeff Bezos resign, Nokia 3.4 India launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i record sales

Further, Nokia 5.4 will launch in the US on February 15, and it is already up for pre-order on the US Amazon website for a price of $249.99, which is around Rs 18,000 on conversion. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In the European market, the smartphone is priced at Euros 189 (around Rs 16,900) for the  4GB+64GB storage model. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 available for pre-order in US, launch on February 15

Nokia 5.4 India launch on February 10: Expected price

Nokia 5.4 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and it could be priced somewhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. It remains to be seen whether HMD Global decides to bring both storage variants, including 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM to India. It is available in Dusk and Polar Night color variants. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 gets a polycarbonate body design. A circular rear camera module, which holds four camera lenses is placed in the center of the back cover. Further, an LED flash unit is placed on the left side of the camera module, while a circular fingerprint sensor sits below it.

The display on Nokia 5.4 is a 6.39-inch punch hole LCD one with HD+ resolution. The front camera is included in a hole punch on the top left of the screen. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The battery is a 4,000mAh one, which the company claims will last for two days. Thanks to AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology, the power is prioritized to the most-used apps. Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11 as well. Nokia promises three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades.

The quad rear camera setup on Nokia 5.4 includes a 48-megapixels primary camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixels macro camera, and a 2-megapixels depth camera. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixels front camera with support for 60fps video recording and cinematic recording with colorgrading. Nokia 5.4 features a physical fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 3.4: Expected price in India and specifications

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4

A report from NokiaPowerUser suggests that Nokia 3.4 will be unveiled in India as an affordable smartphone in multiple storage variants. The base storage model of Nokia 3.4 with 3GB of RAM is expected to be priced around Rs 12,000.

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.3-inch HD+display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11.

The front camera on Nokia 3.4 is an 8-megapixels one. The rear camera setup is a combination of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it supports up to 10W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2021 2:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

realme X7 Pro launched in the Indian market: Price, specifications and more
Photo Gallery
realme X7 Pro launched in the Indian market: Price, specifications and more
Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

Photo Gallery

Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

News

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

Realme X7 Pro Review: Great on battery life but misses out on camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Great on battery life but misses out on camera

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

News

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10
Jeff Bezos to resign, Realme X7 Pro transparent edition and more: Top tech news today

News

Jeff Bezos to resign, Realme X7 Pro transparent edition and more: Top tech news today
Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
Nokia 6.2 sucessor leaked in image renders

Mobiles

Nokia 6.2 sucessor leaked in image renders

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia के दो बजट स्मार्टफोन 10 फरवरी को भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Poco Anniversary Sale शुरू, Flipkart से सस्ते में खरीदें Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro और Poco C3 स्मार्टफोन

Realme X7 5G और Realme X7 Pro 5G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xiaomi Redmi K40 सीरीज के 3 स्मार्टफोन करेगा लॉन्च, Redmi K40 Pro में होगा 108MP कैमरा सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, FCC पर हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10
News
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10
Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users
Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Mobiles

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India
Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers