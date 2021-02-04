After launching Nokia 5.4 in the European market, HMD Global is said to announce the smartphone in India next week. Though the company has not released an official teaser for the launch, a report by GizmoChina claims the mid-range smartphone will unveil in the country on February 10. The budget Nokia 3.4 is said to make its debut alongside Nokia 5.4 as well. Nokia 3.4 was unveiled globally last year and it features a design similar to Nokia 8.3. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Jeff Bezos resign, Nokia 3.4 India launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i record sales

Further, Nokia 5.4 will launch in the US on February 15, and it is already up for pre-order on the US Amazon website for a price of $249.99, which is around Rs 18,000 on conversion. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In the European market, the smartphone is priced at Euros 189 (around Rs 16,900) for the 4GB+64GB storage model. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 available for pre-order in US, launch on February 15

Nokia 5.4 India launch on February 10: Expected price

Nokia 5.4 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and it could be priced somewhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. It remains to be seen whether HMD Global decides to bring both storage variants, including 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM to India. It is available in Dusk and Polar Night color variants. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 gets a polycarbonate body design. A circular rear camera module, which holds four camera lenses is placed in the center of the back cover. Further, an LED flash unit is placed on the left side of the camera module, while a circular fingerprint sensor sits below it.

The display on Nokia 5.4 is a 6.39-inch punch hole LCD one with HD+ resolution. The front camera is included in a hole punch on the top left of the screen. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The battery is a 4,000mAh one, which the company claims will last for two days. Thanks to AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology, the power is prioritized to the most-used apps. Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11 as well. Nokia promises three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades.

The quad rear camera setup on Nokia 5.4 includes a 48-megapixels primary camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixels macro camera, and a 2-megapixels depth camera. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixels front camera with support for 60fps video recording and cinematic recording with colorgrading. Nokia 5.4 features a physical fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 3.4: Expected price in India and specifications

A report from NokiaPowerUser suggests that Nokia 3.4 will be unveiled in India as an affordable smartphone in multiple storage variants. The base storage model of Nokia 3.4 with 3GB of RAM is expected to be priced around Rs 12,000.

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.3-inch HD+display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 and is upgradeable to Android 11.

The front camera on Nokia 3.4 is an 8-megapixels one. The rear camera setup is a combination of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it supports up to 10W fast charging.