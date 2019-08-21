comscore Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

In terms of changelog, the update only notes August Android Security patch and fixes critical security vulnerability in the System component.

  Published: August 21, 2019 9:03 PM IST
HMD Global has reportedly started rolling out the latest August 2019 Security update for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones in some markets including India. As reported by NPU, the Nokia 6 August update size is merely 112.9 MB in size, whereas the Nokia 5 update is 314.6MB. Users are said to be receiving the OTA in phased manner.

In terms of changelog, the update only notes August Android Security patch and fixes critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted PAC file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. You will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019; hint at circular camera module

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019; hint at circular camera module

Meanwhile, Nokia 8 is also getting Android security patch for the month of August. The smartphone is getting August Security update 2019 in select markets. The changelog reveals the update only brings August security patch and there is no other changes. The update is reportedly being pushed first to Nokia 8 users in Iraq. The update is expected to expand to other markets in the coming weeks. If you are impatient then you can check for the update manually or use a VPN service.

The August security update 2019 for Nokia 8 is a 86MB download. When the update becomes available, you will either be prompted to download the update or check manually. You can check for update from Settings >> System Updates >> Check for update. The changelog only mentions August security update, which means there is no other change. The August security update is an important update since it addresses a critical vulnerability in the system.

Features Nokia 6 Nokia 5
Price 14999 12499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display IPS LCD Display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) IPS LCD display-5.2 inch-HD (1280*720 pixels)
Internal Memory 32 GB, 3 GB RAM 16GB, 2GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF 13 MP with PDAF, 1.12um, f/2, dual tone flash
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture 8 MP with 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees
Battery 3000 mAh battery 3000 mAh battery

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 9:03 PM IST

