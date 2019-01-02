comscore
Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

The Android 9 Pie build is said to be working for Nokia 5 smartphones with model number TA-1024.

After Nokia 6, now an early build of Android 9 Pie beta update for the 2017 Nokia 5 has been leaked online. The unofficial update has been posted on XDA Forum for manual download and installation. It is said to be working for Nokia 5 smartphones with model number TA-1024, but may also work on the TA-1053 models as well.

The XDA Forum Member has posted the installation guide and hands-on video of the Android 9 pie update for Nokia 5. The guide lists multiple methods for the firmware installation and you” be required to flash the OS. Additionally, If you have Android 8.’x’ OS version running with locked bootloader, you’ll first need to downgrade in order to unlock bootloader. The method is may delete all your data, so it is advised to keep a backup before installation.

The Nokia 5 was launched in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. HMD Global has already introduced its upgraded versions Nokia 5.1 and 5.1 Plus. The smartphone was launched with a hefty price tag of Rs 12,499 for the 2GB model, and Rs 13,499 for the 3GB version. It came equipped with 5.2-inch HD (720p) IPS display and Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 430 chipset with 16GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 5 featured a uni-body metal design and phone’s rear featured a single camera with flash placed in a cylindrical strip. For photography, the smartphone offered a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera. Keeping the Nokia 5 ticking was a 3,000mAh battery, with a USB Type-C port for charging. Connectivity options includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

Nokia 5

Nokia 5

12499

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
13 MP with PDAF, 1.12um, f/2, dual tone flash
  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 12:53 PM IST

