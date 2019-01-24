Nokia 5 Android Pie update rolling out with January 2019 security patch

Ever since HMD Global brought back the legendary Nokia brand into the world of smartphones, it has launched a handful of Nokia-branded Android smartphones. While that’s good, what’s even better is that the Finnish company has also done a great job at keeping its smartphones supported with relevant software updates.

To that end, HMD Global has now started seeding Android Pie, the latest flavor of Google’s popular mobile operating system, to Nokia 5. The news was announced via a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer. It’s worth mentioning that Nokia 5 was launched back in 2017 with Android Nougat out-of-the-box, so this is the second major OS upgrade the lower-end smartphone is getting.

As noted by Nokiapoweruser, Android Pie update for Nokia 5 measures a little over 1660MB in size. Apart from the usual Pie goodies, the upgrade also packs in Android security patch for the month of January 2019. That said, the upgrade is being rolled out gradually, so it will take a while before all Nokia 5 units out there get it.

Nokia 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB ins size. The smartphone has a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging, it has a single-lens 13-megapixel rear camera and a single-lens 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. All connectivity options, and features like front-mounted fingerprint sensor are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the whole package.