Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

The update was delayed for Nokia 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8, but the Nokia 8 started receiving the March 2019 security patch yesterday, and now users have started reporting that the patch is also rolling out right to Nokia 6 (2017) and Nokia 5 (2017) devices as well.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 9:13 AM IST
HMD Global has started rolling out March 2019 security patch for the Nokia 6 (2017) and Nokia 5 (2017). The company previously revealed that there was a delay in the patches because of new test cases. These first generation Nokia-branded smartphones by HMD added new test cases and the company explained it to be a one-time issue in rolling out the March update only.

The update was delayed for Nokia 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8, but the Nokia 8 started receiving the March 2019 security patch yesterday, and now users have started reporting that the patch is also rolling out right to Nokia 6 (2017) and Nokia 5 (2017) devices as well, Nokiamob reports.

Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

Reportedly, the March 2019 Android security update for Nokia 6 (2017) and Nokia 5 (2017) comes in unusually big size. The update size for Nokia 6 is 375MB, while Nokia 5’s update is 267MB in size. Yesterday, when HMD Global rolled out patch for Nokia 8, it was less than 100MB in size. As of now, there is no information on additional changes, if there are any.

Ever since HMD Global brought back the Nokia brand, what has been really good about the devices is the relevant software updates. Nokia 5 from 2017 also got Android 9 Pie earlier this year, which was launched back with Android Nougat out-of-the-box. This was the second major OS jump and there won’t be any more upgrade to this phone.

The Nokia 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB ins size. The smartphone has a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging, it has a single-lens 13-megapixel rear camera and a single-lens 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. All connectivity options, and features like front-mounted fingerprint sensor are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the whole package.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 9:13 AM IST

