Nokia 5, Nokia 6 update: Prices in India, features, specifications, review
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out with July 2019 Android security patch

HMD Global continues to push out regular software updates for its Nokia-branded smartphones. The latest devices to get the update are the Nokia 5, and Nokia 6.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (9)

HMD Global continues to stick to its promise of rolling out regular software updates for the Nokia smartphones. The latest smartphones to get the update are the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 update.

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 update details

HMD Global is rolling out updates bigger than 300MB for both smartphones, Nokiamob reports. The Nokia 5 update is 396.1MB in size, while the Nokia 6 is 335.9MB in size. Despite the relatively large size, the updates only introduce the latest security patch.

Both smartphones get the July 2019 Android security patch, which essentially fixes a critical security vulnerability in Media framework. The vulnerability could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

As is the norm, the updates are gradually rolling out. What this means is it could take some time to reach all units. Once the update is ready, users should receive an OTA notification. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. The company recommends a stable Wi-Fi connection and enough charge in the devices before initiating the update process.

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 prices in India, features, specifications

Both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 launched in India back in 2017. Since launch, both devices have been updated to Android 9 Pie.

Features Nokia 5 Nokia 6
Price 12499 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 430 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core 2.2GHz Processor
OS Android Pie Android Pie
Display 5.2 inch-HD (1280*720 pixels) 5.5-inch-Full HD (1920*1080)
Internal Memory 16GB, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 13 MP with PDAF, 1.12um, f/2, dual tone flash 16 MP with f2 aperture, dual LED flash, PDAF
Front Camera 8 MP with 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees 8 MP
Battery 3000 mAh battery 3,000mAh battery

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 12:38 PM IST

