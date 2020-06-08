comscore Nokia 5310 India launch teased on the website | BGR India
News

Nokia 5310 is coming soon to India; website teases immediate launch

News

It is worth noting that the company has already launched the refreshed version in multiple countries across the world. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Nokia 5310 here.

  Updated: June 9, 2020 1:51 AM IST
Nokia 5310

HMD Global has just updated the Nokia Mobile India with the official listing for Nokia 5310. In addition, the official Twitter handle for Nokia Mobile India also shared a teaser hinting at an immediate launch. The teaser stated that “the countdown to the remix” has started. For context, the Nokia 5310 is the refreshed version of the Nokia 5310 Express Music from 2009. This means that the new version comes about 11 years after the original device. It is worth noting that the company has already launched the refreshed version in multiple countries across the world. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Nokia 5310 here. Also Read - Nokia is preparing an inexpensive 5G smartphone with MediaTek chipset

Nokia 5310 coming soon to India; details

According to the information available online, the official Twitter teaser comes with a render of the device. The tweet also includes a link that redirects users to the 5310 landing page on the Nokia mobile India website. Taking a closer look, the landing page features a “Sign up” button for interested users. Inspecting the design of 5310, we get playback controls on the right side of the display. HMD Global has also added the volume controls on the left side of the screen. These media controls are similar to what we saw in the original device. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India; First sale set for June 8

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katiyal, ZEE5 CEO

One important change that we observed in the new phone is the two front-facing speakers. The first speaker is located on the top of the screen and the second towards the bottom area below the keypad. As part of the prior announcement and launch, we already know the specifications of the device. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 listed on India site, HMD Global might skip Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 1.3

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company posts teaser on Twitter

Also Read

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company posts teaser on Twitter

The Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch TFT screen with a 4:3 ratio. It runs on MediaTek MT6260A SoC along with 8MB RAM and 16MB internal storage. The company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage. Other features include a 0.2-megapixel (VGA) rear camera, a 3.5mm audio socket, Bluetooth v3.0, and microUSB port. The device runs on a 1,200mAh removable battery.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 8, 2020 10:03 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 9, 2020 1:51 AM IST

