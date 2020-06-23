The Nokia 5310 is all set to go on sale in India today. The latest Nokia feature phone will be up for grabs for the time today via Amazon.in and Nokia India website. The sale will begin at 12:00PM. The Nokia 5310 mobile price in India is set at Rs 3,399. Currently, the device is only available for purchase via online stores. After the first four weeks of online sale, the Nokia 5310 will be available across leading retail outlets in India.

As for the offers, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on Citi bank cards. The new Nokia feature phone doesn’t offer support for 4G. It supports a 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. The dual SIM Nokia 5310 is said to offer up to 22 days in standby mode. It ships with a distinctive two-tone colorway with a rounded design, curved display, and a key mat. It features a numeric keypad with a five-way navigation key. This mobile comes with a familiar Nokia feature phone OS.

The newly launched Nokia 5310 Xpress Music offers an MP3 player and FM radio. You also get dual front-facing speakers and storage expansion option too. The speakers get as loud as 105 phons. Just like the older 5130, the new one also sports dedicated music buttons on the sides of the phone. This means that users will be able to adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease.

There are controls for the tracks on the right, and dedicated volume buttons on the left. The company will be selling the device in two colors, including White+Red and Black+Red. The feature phone ships with 8MB RAM, and is powered by MT6260A SoC. There is a removable 1,200mAh battery under the hood. It will be available with 16MB internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card slot.