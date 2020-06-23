comscore Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today: Price, offers, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
News

Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

The Nokia 5310 mobile will go on sale in India today with a price tag of Rs 3,399. The new Nokia feature phone doesn't offer support for 4G.

  • Published: June 23, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic 2020 Fixed

The Nokia 5310 is all set to go on sale in India today. The latest Nokia feature phone will be up for grabs for the time today via Amazon.in and Nokia India website. The sale will begin at 12:00PM. The Nokia 5310 mobile price in India is set at Rs 3,399. Currently, the device is only available for purchase via online stores. After the first four weeks of online sale, the Nokia 5310 will be available across leading retail outlets in India.

As for the offers, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on Citi bank cards. The new Nokia feature phone doesn’t offer support for 4G. It supports a 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. The dual SIM Nokia 5310 is said to offer up to 22 days in standby mode. It ships with a distinctive two-tone colorway with a rounded design, curved display, and a key mat. It features a numeric keypad with a five-way navigation key. This mobile comes with a familiar Nokia feature phone OS.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

The newly launched Nokia 5310 Xpress Music offers an MP3 player and FM radio. You also get dual front-facing speakers and storage expansion option too. The speakers get as loud as 105 phons. Just like the older 5130, the new one also sports dedicated music buttons on the sides of the phone. This means that users will be able to adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease.

There are controls for the tracks on the right, and dedicated volume buttons on the left. The company will be selling the device in two colors, including White+Red and Black+Red. The feature phone ships with 8MB RAM, and is powered by MT6260A SoC. There is a removable 1,200mAh battery under the hood. It will be available with 16MB internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card slot.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2020 10:47 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 5310

Nokia 5310

3399

Series 30+
MT6260A
Camera VGA with flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced
News
Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced
Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search

News

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today: Price, offers, specs

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today: Price, offers, specs

News

Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today: Price, offers, specs
Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

News

Nokia teases 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart, Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Nokia 5310 भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर 3,399 रुपये में सेल के लिए आएगा, 10% डिस्काउंट में खरीदें

Redmi Note 9 Pro फोन 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ आज 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

Asus ROG Phone II गेमिंग फोन 12GB रैम के साथ Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आया, ऐसे खरीदें सस्ते में

DD Free Dish पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये 15 चैनल, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today: Price, offers, specs
News
Nokia 5310 feature phone sale in India today: Price, offers, specs
Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

News

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced
Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search

News

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, PiP, iPadOS adds system-wide search
Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more

News

Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon,and more
Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers