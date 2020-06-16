comscore Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399 | BGR India
Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399; check features and specifications

Celebrating the original 5130 Xpress Music from years ago, the new Nokia 5310 Xpress Music revives the classic music phone with more modern capabilities.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Nokia 5310 Xpress Music

Nokia today launched the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, an ode to the classic 5130 Xpress Musix that launched years ago. Reimagining the classic music phone, the 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio (which can be played wired or wireless), combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers that let you carry your favorite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day. Priced at Rs 3,399, the Nokia 5310 will be one of the feature phones to watch out for in the segment. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

The Nokia 5310 also features expandable storage, The dual front-facing speakers get as loud as 105 phons, enough sound to fill the room. Just like the older 5130, the 5310 also comes with dedicated music buttons on the sides of the phone, meaning you can adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease. There are controls for the tracks on the right, and dedicated volume buttons on the left. Also Read - Company behind Nokia 9 five cameras quits smartphone industry

Celebrating the iconic Nokia 5130 with a fresh new take, the 5310 comes in a distinctive two-tone colorway, with a beautifully rounded design, curved display glass, and an elegant key mat for the perfect fit in your hand. It has an ergonomic and clean numeric keypad, with a five-way navigation key and comes with the classic and familiar Nokia featurephone OS to deliver an easy to use and feature-rich experience. Also Read - Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

With all the reliability you would expect of a Nokia phone, the dual SIM Nokia 5310 has a battery life that keeps you connected day after day. Stay connected more with a battery that lasts for up to 22 days in standby mode, and keep those calls going from sunrise to sunset without recharging

“Our initiative to revitalize the Originals family has been a great success with our fans. We have received an overwhelmingly positive reaction to our entire Originals family. We’re very excited to be able to keep the trend going with the Nokia 5310, our latest Originals family member,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

“Feature phones play an important role in the mobile market, with four hundred million consumers around the world still buying a 2G phone for their mobility needs. They seek an option that offers the reliability and durability combined with ease of use. The Nokia 5310 offers all of these with an extra dose of design,” he added.

Nokia 5310: Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5310 was launched at Rs 3,399. It will be available to pre-book on Nokia.com/phones or for notify-me on Amazon.in; it will be available to purchase at both these e-stores starting 23rd June. The phone will be available online for the first four weeks and then will be available across leading retail outlets in India.

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 12:00 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Fusion+ 64MP क्वॉड बैक , 16MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ 16,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Motorola One Fusion+ आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और जानें कीमत

Realme TV के 32इंच और 43इंच TV की सेल आज Flipkart पर 12 बजे, Rs 1084 की EMI में खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 की सेल Flipkart पर आज 12 बजे, जानें कीमत, फीचर्स

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 बैक कैमरा, 5,020mAh बैटरी वाले फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे, जानें कीमत

