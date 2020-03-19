comscore Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design | BGR India
  Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a minimalist design; specifications and price
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a minimalist design; specifications and price

The first thing that you will notice on the Nokia 5310 is obviously the functional playback control buttons on the sides. Other important specifications include a dual speaker and built-in radio along with robust connectivity.

  Published: March 19, 2020 11:20 PM IST
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic 2020 Fixed

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones has just launched multiple smartphones on the global stage. As part of the announcement, the company launched a total of four phones. These include the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5301. We have already shared the details of Nokia 8.3 5G, 5.3, and 1.3 in past copies. Here, we will focus on the fourth device, the Nokia 5310. If you have already heard this name then yes, this is the resurrection of the classic Nokia 5310 XpressMusic after about 14 years. However, this time, the new device drops the “XpressMusic” moniker from the name. Let’s take a closer look.

Nokia 5310 specifications and other details

The first thing that you will notice is obviously the functional playback control buttons on the sides of the display. Other important specifications include a dual speaker and built-in radio along with robust connectivity. The Nokia 5310 will go on sale in the coming days in March. HMD Global confirmed that 5310 will go on sale “for an average global price of 39€ or Rs. 3,100. The device will be available in two colors including a mix of White and Red, and a mix of Black and Red. Beyond this, the company shared the specification details of the device on its website.

Now, let’s talk about the rest of the specifications of the phone. HMD Global has added a 2.4-inch QVGA display on the front. The device will sport Symbian Series 30+ OS while running on MediaTek MT6260A. 5310 will also feature a 1200mAh removable battery for great battery backup.

Other specifications of the Nokia 5310 include 16Mb internal storage with support for a microSD card slot. The card slot will allow users to expand storage with the help of up to 32GB microSD cards. It also comes with a VGA camera along with a flash unit, a 3.5mm audio socket, and Bluetooth v3.9. Last but not least, we will also get a dual SIM slot along with a microUSB port for charging.

  Published Date: March 19, 2020 11:20 PM IST

