HMD Global, which makes and sells Nokia-branded smartphones, has already started executing upon its Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones. The company has kept the target of Q2, 2020 for the complete roll out. Last week, the company officially started shipping Android 10 OS for the Nokia 8.1 smartphones, and it became first Nokia smartphone to receive the stable Android 10 OS update.

Now following the Nokia 8.1 update, HMD Global seems to be getting ready to release Android 10 for the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones. Before the official release, the alleged internal builds for all four phones have popped up at XDA-Developers. The leak builds have been shared by XDA Senior Member hikari_calyx.

The internal Android 10 Beta builds leak for Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus, and 7.1 can be unofficially available through the publication’s website. The listing also include detailed instructions on how you can flash these Beta builds on your respective phone. It is noted that, since these are internal beta builds, you’ll need an unlocked bootloader to flash these builds.

Nokia smartphones have an unbeaten track record of monthly security updates over other brands. Last week, in an official press statement, the company has once again reiterated that all Nokia smartphones will get the latest OS in 2020. The firm’s Android One approach with Google promises that Nokia smartphone owners will get benefit of two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary.