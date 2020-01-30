comscore Nokia update: Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus get new updates | BGR India
Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus January 2020 security update rolling out now

Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones are getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Updated: January 30, 2020 1:20 PM IST
HMD Global has rolled out a new software update for three Nokia phones. The Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones have started receiving a new OTA update. It brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the devices. As per the changelog, the updates do not come with any additional fixes.

The latest update for the Nokia 6.1 smartphone is available in India and Chile region and has a size of around 53.3MB. The Nokia 6.1 Plus update, on the other hand, is rolling out for users based in Myanmar and India, and its size is about 16.3MB. Lastly, the Nokia 7 Plus is getting the update in India and is about 53.2 MB in size, NPU reports.

The new software update for the devices is likely to be available in other regions shortly. The update does not bring any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch. The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official rollout for any regional fixes and improvements.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all three Nokia smartphones gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

January 2020 Security patch update details

The latest January 2020 security patch fixes a major severe vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. HMD Global is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 1:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 30, 2020 1:20 PM IST

