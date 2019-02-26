Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 devices have started getting new update with February Android security patch

HMD Global, the company known to bring back Nokia-branded smartphone from the dead has earned a reputation to quickly roll out new updates for its devices when compared with most Android smartphone makers in the market. It is not surprising considering all the devices that the company launches are part of the Android One program where device makers work with Google to make sure that they are able to roll out latest updates with as less delay as possible. Keeping in line with its reputation, the company has just rolled out new updates for its Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 7.1 devices in the market.

This new update brings the latest February 2019 Android security patch to the devices. According to the initial report by Nokia Power User, the updates are rolling out to Nokia 6.1 with model number TA-1089, and Nokia 7.1 with model number TA-1100 in India. According to the screenshots about the updates, the update rolling out to Nokia 6.1 devices is 105.3 MB in size and the update rolling out to Nokia 7.1 devices is 61.7 MB in size.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The devices will show a notification to users to install the new update or they can head to the System Update section in the Settings app to check for the update. In case you have not received the notification or don’t see the update after manually checking it then don’t worry the update is likely to reach you device in coming weeks if not days. The reason for this is because most smartphone companies roll out updates in an incremental manner to ensure that there is no system breaking bug present in the new update.

According to the report, the February Android security patch comes with fixes to a number of security issues. This includes a critical security vulnerability in the Android Framework which allows attackers to run “arbitrary code” on any Android device with the help of a crafted PNG file with the help of privilege escalation.