HMD Global has started rolling out this month’s security updates for Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1 and 7.1 have started receiving the October 2019 Android security patch in India. The Nokia 7 Plus update is 104.2MB in size, while the Nokia 6.1 software update is 84.9MB in size. The update size for Nokia 7.1 device is 70.4MB.

The new one isn’t a huge software update, and instead is incremental in nature. It essentially brings in the latest security patch for Nokia phones. The OTA update is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. The latest patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component, NPU reports. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

To recall, the Nokia 7.1 launched in India back in November last year with a price tag of Rs 19,999. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and a compact 5.84-inch FHD+ display. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie OS. The Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch FHD+ display. It is built around a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. It comes with a dual-camera setup, comprising of a combination of a 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. You also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 3,800mAh battery under the hood.

Lastly, the Nokia 6.1 was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The device was launched in India back in May last year. This Nokia handset offers a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display along with 16:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 630 chipset. It packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the phone. The company has added an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a small 3,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging.

Features Nokia 7 Plus Nokia 6.1 7.1 Price 25999 18999 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core Qualcomm 636 SoC OS Android 8.0 (Oreo) 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD Display-6.0 inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 5.5-inch Full HD 5.84-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage Rear Camera 12 MP with ZEISS optics, 13 MP with ZEISS optics, dual-tone flash 16MP Dual- 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 16 MP with ZEISS optics 8MP 8MP Battery 3800 mAh battery 3,000mAh 3,060mAh

