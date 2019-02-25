comscore
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499

The new Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant will not be available in all color options as the other variant.

  Published: February 25, 2019 4:36 PM IST
Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone back in August last year and has now introduced a new 6GB RAM variant. This device is priced at Rs 18,499. HMD Global, which is the parent company, announced that the popular budget segment smartphone will be getting a new variant and it has been listed on its own website. It is not yet available on any of the other sources, which include e-commerce platforms and offline stores.

The only change with the new variant is the upgraded RAM while the rest of the specifications remain unchanged as the other variants. The smartphone was introduced by Nokia to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. The older variants saw a recent price cut bringing their prices down to Rs 14,999 from Rs 15,999. As for the color variants of the smartphone, it is available in Black, Blue and White. But the new 6GB RAM variant will only be available in Black and Blue variants and not the White one.

Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras launched at MWC 2019: Price, specifications, features

Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras launched at MWC 2019: Price, specifications, features

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It goes without saying that Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One-certified smartphone, similar to the rest of the range.

WATCH: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

For imaging, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also a 16-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. Having a glass body and a metallic frame, Nokia 6.1 Plus has all modern connectivity options and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

4

15999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU
Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture
  Published Date: February 25, 2019 4:36 PM IST

