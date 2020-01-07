HMD Global is rolling out Android 10 update for its Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones in India. The Nokia Mobile Twitter account officially posted the update information. The Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus also includes the December 2019 Android Security patch.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update marked as V4.10C is about 1.3GB in size. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

The new Nokia 6.1 Plus update adds the usual Android 10 features. The latest software version brings a new system-wide dark theme and gesture-based navigation system. The update also brings other big Android 10 features to Nokia 6.1 Plus including, smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The update includes December 2019 security patch, which would also increase system security, NPU reports. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is also part of Google’s Android One program.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.8-inch IPS LCD Notched display with a 19:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is available in three color options to choose from including, Black, Blue, and White.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,060mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, with a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

