comscore Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out: New features and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out with December 2019 security patch
News

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out with December 2019 security patch

News

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus also includes the December 2019 Android Security patch.

  • Updated: January 7, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Nokia 6.1 Plus chin intext

HMD Global is rolling out Android 10 update for its Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones in India. The Nokia Mobile Twitter account officially posted the update information. The Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus also includes the December 2019 Android Security patch.

Related Stories


The Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update marked as V4.10C is about 1.3GB in size. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

The new Nokia 6.1 Plus update adds the usual Android 10 features. The latest software version brings a new system-wide dark theme and gesture-based navigation system. The update also brings other big Android 10 features to Nokia 6.1 Plus including, smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The update includes December 2019 security patch, which would also increase system security, NPU reports. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is also part of Google’s Android One program.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.8-inch IPS LCD Notched display with a 19:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is available in three color options to choose from including, Black, Blue, and White.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,060mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, with a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 11:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 7, 2020 11:15 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

2.5

15999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU
Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester
Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

News

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms 2020 launch

Gaming

Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms 2020 launch

Google reinstates alleged spying ToTok on Play Store

News

Google reinstates alleged spying ToTok on Play Store

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out
Google reinstates alleged spying ToTok on Play Store

News

Google reinstates alleged spying ToTok on Play Store
Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update
Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Carnival Sale: 13 हजार रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं वीवो स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStation 5 का लोगो हुआ लॉन्च, इस दिन लॉन्च होगा सोनी का गेमिंग कंसोल

TikTok यूजर्स की सूचनाएं और कंटेंट हटाने की रिक्वेस्ट के मामले में भारत नंबर वन

रिलायंस जियो फाइबर यूजर्स को अब फ्री मिलेगा ZEE5 का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें डिटेल्स

सैमसंग अपने नए गैलेक्सी स्मार्टफोन 11 फरवरी को करेगा लॉन्च

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
News
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out
Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

News

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car
Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features
Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

News

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases