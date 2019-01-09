Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores in India, priced at Rs 15,499

If you are looking at buying the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it has now become easier than ever before to get your hands on it. Since launch, the smartphone was only available via Flipkart, and Nokia’s online store. But now, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is being made available via offline stores as well.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 15,999. But since then it has been available via e-commerce sites at lower prices. The device will be available via offline channels for Rs 15,499. HMD Global says that the smartphone will be available at all leading retail stores across India.

Buyers will be able to choose from three color options including Gloss White, Gloss Black, and Gloss Midnight Blue. Interestingly, even the official online price of the smartphone has been cut to bring about a parity. After a Rs 500 price cut, the device is now available for Rs 15,499.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and a notch at the top. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. There is only one variant available that comes with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 400GB.

In the photography department, there is a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front shooter f/2.0 aperture.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,060mAh battery, and for security there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Nokia 6.1 Plus being a part of the Android One program, it runs stock Android. While it was launched with Android Oreo out-of-the-box, it has since received the Android Pie update.