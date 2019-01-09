comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores in India, priced at Rs 15,499
News

Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores in India, priced at Rs 15,499

News

Since launch, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was only available via Flipkart, and Nokia’s online store.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Nokia-6.1-Plus

If you are looking at buying the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it has now become easier than ever before to get your hands on it. Since launch, the smartphone was only available via Flipkart, and Nokia’s online store. But now, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is being made available via offline stores as well.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 15,999. But since then it has been available via e-commerce sites at lower prices. The device will be available via offline channels for Rs 15,499. HMD Global says that the smartphone will be available at all leading retail stores across India.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review: Great design but lacklustre camera

Also Read

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review: Great design but lacklustre camera

Buyers will be able to choose from three color options including Gloss White, Gloss Black, and Gloss Midnight Blue. Interestingly, even the official online price of the smartphone has been cut to bring about a parity. After a Rs 500 price cut, the device is now available for Rs 15,499.

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and a notch at the top. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. There is only one variant available that comes with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 400GB.

In the photography department, there is a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front shooter f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 6.1 Plus gets back the ability to mask notch with new Android Pie update

Also Read

Nokia 6.1 Plus gets back the ability to mask notch with new Android Pie update

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,060mAh battery, and for security there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Nokia 6.1 Plus being a part of the Android One program, it runs stock Android. While it was launched with Android Oreo out-of-the-box, it has since received the Android Pie update.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

15999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU
Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture
  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio may be blocking proxy and VPN websites and violating net neutrality: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today

Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today
Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores
Nexus 5X, 6P may no longer get security updates

News

Nexus 5X, 6P may no longer get security updates
LG Q9 announced in South Korea

News

LG Q9 announced in South Korea
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Carnival सेल एक बार फिर हुई शुरू, मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 Lite स्नैपड्रैगन 855 SoC और 6GB RAM के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

Huawei Holiday Sale में 15 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

LG Q9 स्नैपड्रैगन 821 और 4GB RAM के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Nokia 6.1 Plus 15,499 रुपये की कीमत पर ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर भी हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds
News
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

News

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced
Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted

News

Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

News

Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu