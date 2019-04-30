comscore
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets April 2019 Android Security patch in a new update

Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

It looks like HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones is rolling out a new update for Nokia 6.1 Plus devices. According to the information online, as part of the update, the company is rolling out the April 2019 Android security patch to the devices in an OTA (over the air) update that is about 61MB in size. Taking a changelog of the update, it doesn’t look like the update is carrying anything beyond the security patch. However, it is likely that HMD Global may have added some minor bug fixes and improvements to the device as part of the update.

The update was initially spotted by Nokia Power User in a report. The report stated that the update is currently rolling out to Nokia 6.1 Plus users in the Indian market. If you are a Nokia 6.1 Plus user located in India then you may have received the system prompt to update your device. In case you have not received any prompt or notification then don’t worry as the update is likely to reach your device in coming days, if not hours.

The delay in the update is likely because of the phased rolled out where a company only rolls out the update to a very small number of devices on the first day to check for any hidden bugs that may have slipped out. In case the small number of devices report any system breaking bug then the company can easily pull the update while limiting the potential damage to a very small number of devices.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and is part of the Android One program. HMD Global has added a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front we get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. Last but not least, the Nokia 6.1 Plus runs on a 3,060mAh battery.

