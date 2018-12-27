Nokia 6.1 Plus gets back the ability to mask notch with new Android Pie update

Among the handful of Nokia-branded smartphones unveiled by HMD Global this year is Nokia 6.1 Plus, a mid-ranger that the Finnish company launched back in August. Like thousands of Android smartphones out there, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a notch, but initially, it allowed users to ‘hide’ it via a simple toggle in the device’s settings. That changed in September, when a software update disabled the option to ‘hide’ the notch.

Obviously, there was a lot of backlash from users over this, and it seems that HMD Global has finally seen the error of its ways. According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, Nokia 6.1 Plus is now receiving a new update that brings back the ability to ‘mask’ the notch, thus allowing users to have a display with uniform-looking top and bottom edges. Not just that, the update also brings ‘Pro Camera’ mode to the 6.1 Plus, letting users fine-tune camera settings (for example, White Balance, ISO) and take better pictures with the smartphone. It’s worth mentioning that the smartphone has already received Android Pie update.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It goes without saying that Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One-certified smartphone, similar to the rest of the range.

For imaging, the 6.1 Plus features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also a 16-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. Having a glass body and a metallic frame, Nokia 6.1 Plus has all modern connectivity options and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.