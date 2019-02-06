comscore
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus receive price cut on Flipkart: All you need to know

The company recently announced the availability of Nokia 5.1 Plus via offline stores.

  Published: February 6, 2019 8:23 PM IST
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus have reportedly received a price cut on Flipkart. Customers wanting to purchase the Nokia 5.1 Plus, can get it for Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The bigger sibling Nokia 6.1 Plus, is available with a price label of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB configuration. The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in blue and black color options, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus ships with black, blue and white color options.

Notably, the company recently announced the availability of Nokia 5.1 Plus via offline stores. Both the smartphone are part of Google’s Android One program. To recall, The Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch notched display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel throws images at HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

The device recently received the latest Android 9.0 Pie update. On the photography front, there is a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree angle of view for shooting selfies. It is backed by a 3,060mAh battery under the hood.

As for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the handset is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Similar to the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the bigger sibling too received the Android 9 Pie update. The dual-SIM smartphone is fueled by a 3,060mAh battery that offers support for Quick Charge 3.0.

In terms of camera department, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual camera system at the back. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras with Zeiss lenses. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Both the front and back cameras support Bothie mode. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was originally priced at Rs 15,499.

हिंदी समाचार

सोनी Xperia XZ4, 6.5इंच डिस्प्ले और 52मेगापिक्सल बैक कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: 6 हजार में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

BSNL ने 525 रुपये और 725 रुपये के पोस्टपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा

शाओमी Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 भारत में हुआ पेश, जानें क्या है खासियत

Realme Color OS 6 में होगा ऐप ड्रॉअर सपोर्ट, रियलमी 1 को मिलेगी अपडेट

